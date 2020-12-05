Slaves of the oligarchs

It is time to sift right from wrong and true from false

Candid Corner

“I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.”-Harriet Tubman

Besides other dependencies, slavery is also a state of mind. There are some who wear it as a badge of distinction on their lapels while others are forever beholden to the bounties from mortals who are themselves dependent on the largesse of their masters. But slavery in the annals of politics degenerates into a domain of its own.

Watching these people on television screens, shrieking incessantly without as much as a pause, is both hilarious and painful: hilarious because it actually makes you laugh at how stupid people could be, and painful because it reflects the depravity they have plunged to. Also, the ones sitting across the table, hurling soft full tosses at them by way of questions to be smacked to all parts of the ground, make a mockery of the profession they belong to. A recent comparison between this breed of jokers and those who actually practise their profession with dedication was Ishaq Dar’s massacre by Stephen Sackur in the famous BBC programme HARDtalk.

Instead of being swayed by his pretensions of innocence, the anchor put him on the mat by laying bare his lies. In the process, he forced him to make statements which were flagrantly contrary of the truth like “dozens of people have died in NAB custody”, or that “I have only one property in Pakistan or anywhere else”. In an attempt to escape a barrage of questions to which he had no answer, he attacked the state of human rights and the judicial system in the country.

Whenever the occasion may arise, these statements will not only haunt him, but provide him no cover from the way he was stripped of both his clothes and credibility.

Just a couple of days later, I was horrified to see the same Ishaq Dar sitting with two of our very own anchors of a YouTube Channel being given uninterrupted time and space to assert that, after ten minutes of the HARDtalk show, he had put Stephen Sackur under pressure. He went on to make a series of unverified and unsubstantiated derogatory claims about various people. These agenda-driven anchors had no other reason to give Ishaq Dar the luxury of time on screen except to mitigate the mammoth negative impact of merciless bashing that he had taken just a day earlier which had not only exposed the hollowness of his personal credentials, but also of his master-in-chief who, besides being a convict, has now also been declared an absconder by the court.

Journalism is a profession that is far above what it has been so brazenly reduced to. It must free itself of the tentacles of the few who have exploited it cruelly to their selfish advantage. In the process, it has been rendered poorer. It is in times of transition that institutions rise to their pinnacle by investing in the process of change and freeing the society of the burden of a cumbersome past. For journalism and all its practitioners, that time is now as they must elevate themselves to helping the state transcend the impediments which are being placed in its way by the beneficiary elite of a sordid past

On the one hand, this comparison brings out the worst of what we call journalism in Pakistan and, on the other hand, it gives us a glimpse of how looters and plunderers should be treated when they are facing the cameras. They should not be allowed to sit there like some angels incarnate pontificating to the world about honesty and chastity. Instead, they should be fully exposed for all to see their real worth and the manner in which they have indulged in merciless pillaging to strip this country of its assets.

The worst part is that when journalism becomes complicit in the crimes of its chosen masters, it loses its stature and respect like it has done in Pakistan. As the much-trumpeted ‘fourth pillar of the state’, it not only has to carry forth the message of truth uncompromisingly, it is also beholden to making sure that people with tarnished careers and dubious liaisons are exposed without a shred of mercy. After all, it is because of these charlatans that Pakistan was forced to forfeit its chances to progress that came aplenty during the years of its infancy.

In a way, this attitude is reflective of the societal character as well which has lost the verve to stand up for the right and fight the wrong. By way of making it easier to understand, I always say that Pakistan suffers from two kinds of corruption: corruption of greed and corruption of need. The former is the aliment of the rich and the powerful while the latter is practised by the poor and marginalised who are fighting for two meals a day. None is forgivable, but the impact of corruption of greed is central to the deprivations that the country and bulk of its people have been subjected to.

And all this begins with corruption of the mind which weaves reasons and rationale for people to indulge in grave and fraudulent manipulations. The one that appears to afflict the journalists of a certain creed who feel no shame in giving time to criminals-absconders to state their case, even grant them respectability, is absolutely despicable. Am I, therefore, right in believing that, by embracing such crass projects as trying to hide the sordid truth about the ones who don’t deserve even a shred of mercy, we are digging the grave of responsible journalism in the country? Is it that the edifice of the ‘fourth pillar of the state’ is being bludgeoned from inside by the very practitioners of the profession? If that be so, where is the profession headed? It definitely is not headed in the direction of what may be desirable: becoming a respectable and responsible profession that could be rightly elevated to the stature of being the ‘fourth pillar of the state’. The real concern is that it may actually be headed in the opposite direction.

In the process, journalism has been reduced to becoming the slave of the oligarchs who are manipulating it through their anointed minions against inducements of multiple varieties. Will the practitioners of this avowedly noble profession ever be able to cast off their pretentious apparels that they flaunt in the name of ‘free journalism’, turning it into becoming a slave of one or another brand of oligarchs whom they try to legitimise without a shade of compunction? They always remain eager to become a voice for the crime world. But, have they ever thought of the voiceless millions, who are locked up in dungeons where the light does not penetrate, desperate to be heard? Will they ever find a place in their programmes, or will they breathe their last in the captivity of the dark dungeons that they have grown to know as their homes?

This syndrome can be undone only when institutions of the state play their role by sifting the true from the false. That is the only way to helping a new generation of people take over which would be wedded to the supreme ideal of doing things the right way. Otherwise, tragically, we shall continue our immersion in the juices of falsehood and depravities. That is when nations go bereft as we have been for a while now.