Six cops dismissed for involvement in criminal activities

FAISALABAD: As many as six policemen were removed from service on the charges of abuse of office and involvement in criminal activities, authorities said here on Saturday.

During a meeting, Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja found former Faisalabad City station house officer (SHO), Gojra police station sub-inspector Nadeem Jutt, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Aneesur Rehman, constables Naeem Arif, Yasir Muneer and Abad Ali misusing authority and patronising criminal gangs accused of oil theft.

RPO Raja removed all six officials from service and further action against them is in progress, police said.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary dismissed Nishatabad station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Arsalan Bari from service over the custodial death of an accused, a spokesman said.