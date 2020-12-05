Resolution of journalists’ problems a priority: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that resolving the problems of journalists is one of the top priorities of the government and every effort will be made to fulfil this promise.

Holding a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday, Firdous said that welfare of journalists is an important part of the government’s policy and grant of Rs20 million for the journalists by the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is a proof of their commitment.

She further said that strategies are being worked out to address the challenges faced by the media and the government will soon clear all the outstanding dues of the media.

Firdous said that the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) is being upgraded on modern lines and a media tower will be set up in Punjab. She said that the government is going to establish Punjab Information Academy in which professional training will be imparted to the journalists.

Coming down hard on the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she said “the ‘N’ from ‘PML-N’ has escaped and sitting in London right now.”

Without naming Maryam Nawaz, she asked how a “princess” can discuss the problems of a common woman while sitting with her maids. She stressed that a girl who is born with a golden spoon does not have any idea about the problems of a common woman.

She said that the government is least bothered about the threats by opposition. She added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has entered the corridors of power in a constitutional way and its government can only be toppled in a legal way.

She said that if the opposition has guts, it should bring a vote of no-confidence against the government, but the opposition is afraid because its own members will not support its narrative. She maintained that the Sharif family is divided on its own narrative.

Firdous said that the opposition should refrain from putting the lives of innocent people in danger as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing with each passing day.