Punjab Governor, wife administered trial Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE: A trial vaccine of Covid-19 was administered to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and his wife at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore on Saturday.

Sarwar along with his wife visited the UHS and they were received and briefed about the trials of the coronavirus vaccine by UHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Javed Akram.

According to the VC, Sarwar, his wife and staff members were administered trial vaccine of the coronavirus at the university premises.

Sarwar is the first prominent public figure in the country, who has received a shot of the trial vaccine of the coronavirus.

Prof Akram said: “The UHS has been conducting tests of the trial vaccine since October 02. The UHS has administered the vaccine to almost 7000 people during clinical trials till now.”

While addressing a separate ceremony in connection with International Volunteer Day at the Rescue 1122 headquarters, Sarwar said that the Rescue 1122 is the best rescue service of the world.

He appreciated all the volunteers and said: “We are proud of our Rescue 1122 team. Social workers are our heroes. The Rescue 1122 has provided training to five thousand community response teams at the union council level in the province. Every individual should come forward voluntarily for welfare and development of the country.”