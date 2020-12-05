PML-N VP demands commission probe into Nawaz’s conviction

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) VicePpresident Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while reacting to the death of former accountability judge Arshad Malik on Friday, demanded that an independent judicial commission conduct a probe into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction.

“Arshad Malik has passed away a year-and-a-half after his confessions and revelations. Who can be held responsible for the failure since one-and-a-half year to provide Nawaz Sharif justice?” she wrote.

Maryam went on to ask why the government “was in a hurry” to declare Nawaz an absconder in the case. Even after the judge “confessed” to the events that preceded his verdict, no hearing had been held over the matter, she added.

The PML-N leader said that the former judge “has gone where we all have to go one day”. She said God had enabled him to “seek forgiveness from Nawaz Sharif” before leaving this world and to “shed the burden (of his decision) from his conscience”.

“He let it be known who had blackmailed him into declaring a false verdict and who had used him,” she added.

Maryam went on to say that now that the man who had “confessed and made revelations” is no more, this demand “will gain traction” that a commission of independent and courageous judges investigate the matter “so the people may know the truth”.

“And that day is not far. InshaAllah this will happen!” she wrote on Twitter.