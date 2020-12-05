PM to highlight climate change initiatives in global summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted British Premier Boris Johnson’s invitation to address the global climate change summit, scheduled for December 12, via a video link.

PM Imran will highlight Pakistan’s climate change policies, including PTI’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project and PM’s Green Pakistan initiative. He will also talk about building national parks and the country’s renewable energy policy.

The United Kingdom was to host this year’s UN’s climate change summit in Glasgow but the event was postponed to November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Johnson announced to co-host a “landmark global event” on December 12.

According to the UN, the event aims to “rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition”. “National governments will be invited to present more ambitious and high-quality climate plans, as well as Covid-19 recovery plans, new finance commitments and measures to limit global warming to 1.5C.”

Dubbed as the “sprint to Glasgow”, the event will be held amid signs that the world is off-track to limit global temperature rise and that a carbon-free economy is long overdue.

“The climate emergency is fully upon us, and we have no time to waste,” Guterres said in a statement. “The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations”.

The event will bring together leaders from across all levels of government, as well as the private sector and civil society, to present new measures, boosting ambition and action.