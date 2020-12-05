PDM rallies posing serious threat to peoples’ lives: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rallies are posing serious threat to peoples’ health amid increase in coronavirus cases.

While talking to a news channel, Shibli made it clear that the government is not scared of the PDM’s public gatherings to derail the system. Shibli further said the alliance of opposition parties is trying to weaken Pakistan’s most organised institution through a narrative, adopted by the enemy country.

Replying to a question, he said that no compromise will be made on corruption cases. He urged the opposition alliance to avoid playing with the lives of people for its personal gains.

He claimed that the government would not create any hindrance for the PDM to hold a rally in Lahore despite a ban on holding public gatherings. “We will not stop anyone from attending the PDM rally in Lahore. Action would be taken against the people on account of violating the ban.

While justifying the government’s acts to impose restrictions on the movement, he said that many countries have imposed lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19. “Violations of the SOPs could lead to a difficult situation. We are not bothered about the opposition’s public gatherings. We are only worried regarding the health of the general public,” he added.