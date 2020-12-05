Pakistan rejects India’s misleading assertions in Jadhav’s case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected inaccurate and misleading assertions by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the convicted Indian spy Commander Jadhav’s case.

The Foreign Office (FO), in a statement, categorically rejected Indian MEA’s baseless allegations regarding legal proceedings currently taking place in the case of Indian Naval Commander Jadhav.

It is evident that by casting aspersions on the Indian High Commission’s own legal counsel, the Indian government is looking for an escape from the legal proceedings in Commander Jadhav case, the statement read.

The statement also revealed that Pakistan had invited the Indian High Commission to meet with Jadhav and appoint a lawyer on his behalf so that proceedings to review and reconsider Jadhav’s conviction could commence. However, during the course of diplomatic exchanges, the Indian High Commission refused to instruct a lawyer itself, as the Indian HC felt this would amount to a waiver of India’s sovereign immunity.

As such, the government of Pakistan was forced to initiate proceedings for appointment of a state counsel for Jadhav.

During the course of the proceedings, to show the discrepancy in the Indian position, the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) cited the case of Muhammad Ismail, an Indian national currently in custody in Pakistan, where the Indian High Commission had instructed Noon as its lawyer.

Contrary to the false statement by the MEA, no attempt was made to link the cases of Jadhav with another Indian prisoner Ismail. The two cases are and remain entirely distinct. Reference to the case of Ismail was only for purpose of showing the discrepancy and inconsistency in the Indian position.

It is reiterated that in line with the judgement of International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan has already provided consular access to the Indian High Commission twice and has taken all necessary steps for effective review and reconsideration in the case.

The Indian side is once again urged to desist from the use of its usual diversionary and dilatory tactics and instead take practical steps so that legal proceedings could be duly concluded, and full effect could be given to the judgement of ICJ.