Pakistan gives dossier on Indian terrorism to UN counter-terror chief

NEW YORK: Islamabad’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram handed over the dossier on Indian sponsorship of terrorism and instability inside Pakistan to UN Under Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov.

I held meeting with Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, @UN Under-Secretary-General for counter-terrorism, on 3 December & transmitted to him the dossier regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities against Pakistan @PakistanUN_NY — Pakistan Permanent Representative to UN (@PakistanPR_UN) December 5, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and chief military spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in November presented “irrefutable evidence” proving Indian linkage to recent terrorist attacks across Pakistan.

Their press conference had displayed for the first time documents, banking transactions worth millions of dollars, audio clips and details of contacts between Indian intelligence operatives and diplomats with fugitive Research and Analysis Wing-backed militants operating out of Afghanistan.

“Uncontrivable evidence reveals that Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders have become a hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan,” Gen Babar had said.

During the meeting held on Thursday, Voronkov promised to “study” the dossier, APP said. He also urged India and Pakistan to reduce tension and engage in dialogue and find solutions to the problems in accordance with the UN charter and Security Council resolutions.

The dossier was also presented to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month. Ambassador Akram had apprised the UN chief on Indian involvement in the orchestration of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.