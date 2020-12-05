Opportunity with Bangladesh

Pakistan must help Bangladesh recognize Indian duplicity

The meeting of Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wazed was a landmark event for a number of reasons. Mr Siddiqui was following up on his call on Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Monem in July, while Ms Wazed was following up on her telephone conversation with Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan around the same time. It gained particular piquancy from the fact that Ms Wazed had strongly resented Pakistan having criticized the trials for war crimes of Jamaat Islami leaders and their subsequent executions, which had led to the two countries recalling high commissioners. Apart from that, it’s Ms Wazed’s mantle as the heir of her father, Sh Mujibur Rehman, who had broken away from Pakistan to create Bangladesh with Indian help in 1971.

The meeting saw the two agreeing to a renewal of bilateral ties, for which mechanisms exist. It was not formally agreed, but there is a prospect of a meeting of the two countries’ foreign secretaries. Such a meeting has not taken place for 12 years. That meeting had not taken place under Indian influence during Ms Wazed’s present stint in office, which began in 2008. However, there seems to have been a realization in Bangladesh of Indian duplicity, after it disenfranchised its own Muslim citizens in the North-East, through the National Register of Citizens, threatening to throw them into Bangladesh, claiming that they were East Pakistanis whose elders had fled the 1971 War, while creating a path for citizenship among Hindus of East Pakistani origin through the Citizenship Amendment Act. This is happening at a time when Bangladesh faces the problem of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, a problem in which New Delhi is supporting Yangon to the hilt.

Pakistan must realize that it has to tread carefully, but it must build ties with Bangladesh, because after the passage of almost half a century, Bangladeshis are waking up to the realization of Hindu duplicity that had led to the creation of Pakistan in two wings. It should not be forgotten that Bangladesh finds itself inclining towards China, as Pakistan does, at a time when India is tilting against it on behalf of the USA. Pakistan should be ready to use Chinese good offices in this impending rapprochement.