Man kills wife, four children in Pattoki

PATTOKI: A man killed his wife and four children due to a domestic dispute after throwing them into a canal in the Jambar area of Pattoki on Saturday.

The rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children Nafeesa (5) and Mohammad (2). While the search for other children was underway.

According to the police, the incident took place in Pattoki due to a domestic issues. The police officials have arrested the accused and started investigations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident. The CM also directed the Commissioner Lahore to determine the causes of this tragic incident and submit a report.