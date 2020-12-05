LHC approached to suspend large political meetings

LAHORE: A petition seeking a ban on large political meetings and enforcement of other restrictions amid a surge in the number of fresh coronavirus infections has been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, the petition has expressed concern over the second wave of the pandemic. Noting new hospitalisations surged last month, the petitioner asserted a ban on such politician meetings was a need of the hour.

The government portal keeping track of the contagious disease on Saturday recorded 3,119 new infections after conducting 41,115 tests — a positivity ratio of 7.59 per cent. Health authorities have time and again said that Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a similar petition, observing it was not the court’s job to intervene in the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) after having passed a judgment in this regard.

The petition had said that even though there was a court judgment calling for the implementation of health guidelines during the crisis, large public gatherings were still going on unhindered.

However, rejecting the prayer, Justice Minallah asked the petitioner to go to the parliament and the executive to resolve the issue instead.

“Judgments rendered by judicial forums become meaningless and ineffective in times of crisis when it appears that the executive authorities lack the capacity to implement them in letter and spirit,” read the verdict.

“Judgments, unless respected by the citizens, State institutions and political leadership, remain unenforced and thus rule of law is undermined and consequently, it profoundly impacts the confidence of the people in the judiciary.”