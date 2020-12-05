Justice Isa wants live coverage of review petition’s hearing

Seeking review of the majority decision on the presidential reference against him, Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has requested the apex court to allow live broadcast of the proceedings on television, a local news outlet reported on Friday.

The apex court judge filed a petition before the court, claiming that the government had conducted a propaganda campaign against him by leaking information about his family to the media and restricting the media from covering their side of the story.

The judge said that since the court, in its verdict, expressed concerns over his family’s foreign properties, it should have asked all officials holding constitutional offices to declare the foreign assets of their spouses and children to avoid discrimination under Article 25 of the Constitution. He added that since the court did not do so, it should recall the said order.

He urged that the majority decision should not be restricted to him only, but rather it should be extended to every serving and retired judge and their wives and children.

Taking objection to the referring of the case to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for inquiry, Justice Isa said that the court had reduced his fate as the judge of the apex court and had made subject to the decision of an official, who operates under the executive’s command, which is committed to removing him from office.

Going into the details of the case, the judge said that under Articles 177 and 193, it is not stipulated that an incumbent must be familiar with their non-dependent spouse’s and adult-children’s financial status and ownership of properties and/or to declare them in order to be appointed as the judge of top court or the high court.

“However, the said order and its detailed reasons have mandated this and did so retrospectively; which with utmost respect could not have been done because it rewrites Articles 177 and 193, constituting a contravention of the Constitution, which merits review,” he added.