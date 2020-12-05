Interim bail granted to PML-N’s Saif ul Malook, Raja Arshad

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Saturday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar and former MPA Raja Arshad till December 10 in a corruption and tax evasion case.

The court also summoned relevant record from the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The ACE had booked them over charges of corruption and tax evasion. The PML-N leader was accused of causing loss to the national exchequer due to non-payment of property tax on allotment of a plot in Nawab Town. While the case against the former MPA was filed on the recommendations of the Lahore’s deputy commissioner.