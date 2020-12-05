﻿ Interim bail granted to PML-N’s Saif ul Malook, Raja Arshad | Pakistan Today

Interim bail granted to PML-N’s Saif ul Malook, Raja Arshad

by , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Saturday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar and former MPA Raja Arshad till December 10 in a corruption and tax evasion case.

The court also summoned relevant record from the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The ACE had booked them over charges of corruption and tax evasion. The PML-N leader was accused of causing loss to the national exchequer due to non-payment of property tax on allotment of a plot in Nawab Town. While the case against the former MPA was filed on the recommendations of the Lahore’s deputy commissioner.

The Law Today Pakistan (TLTP) is an independent news service.



*

*

Top