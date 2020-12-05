Fog disrupts flight schedule at Lahore airport

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Several domestic and international flights were cancelled and suspended due to foggy weather at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights 304 and 306 coming from Karachi were cancelled, while the flight 307 departing for Karachi was also stopped.

A private airline’s flight departing for Dubai and foreign airlines’ flights from Muscat and Dubai were also cancelled.

The outbound flights to Istanbul, London, Kuwait, Doha and Abu Dhabi were delayed for departure. Moreover, Oman Air’s 341 and 342 from Muscat, Airblue’s 416 and 417, PIA’s 307 for Karachi were also cancelled. Turkish Airlines’ flight 715 for Istanbul and British Airways’ flight 258 for London were delayed.