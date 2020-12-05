First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot airport

The first aircraft, an A-320 Airbus, of the newly established private airline AirSial on Saturday landed at the Sialkot International airport.

According to reports, the airline will formally launch operations from December 9 by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The PM will also address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport.

Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday morning via Egypt.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.