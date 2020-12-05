Fear of deteriorating quality with new education strategy

Is the economy more important than education?

Attiya Munawer

Due to the severity of the second wave of covid-19, once again the educational institutions have been closed, this time for almost a month and a half. The government has issued a formal announcement of the closure of educational institutions and devised a new method to continue the education process. Under this method, online education will be continued in educational institutions, where online classes are available and where online facilities are not available, the children will have to come to school once a week so that teachers can check their homework and more homework can be given for the next week. Only one class of students per day will be called into school. With this method, there is also a test for the parents to make sure that the schoolwork done at home is purely the children’s own effort. In addition, there is a strong fear that the difference in the quality of education will worsen, because the educational quality of 80 sxzpercent of the children will depend on their homework, however, only 20 percent of the children will be the ones who will be able to benefit from online education and teaching.

It is clear that the COVID-19 positive test rate of 10.35 percent in educational institutions across the country had forced the suspension of teaching in educational institutions. However, in view of the difficulties of students and the current changing situation, the procedure laid down by the Department of Education is a case where, as the Urdu saying has it, the snake will die and the stick will not be broken.

What does a uniform curriculum mean in this country? When education and teaching facilities are not same here, in educational institutions, when classrooms and books will be different, the home environment for children will be different, then will the difference in the quality of education not get worse? It is also the responsibility of the government to minimize such deprivation-based differences in society, as such are the differences that give rise to classes, where the majority are destined for deprivation

The students of many educational institutions of the country do not have access to internet facility and where internet facility is available, economic issues also get in the way. Even if you have an internet connection, you need a little bit of IT knowledge to use it and get an online education. It cannot be expected to be managed by every student and home, plus if there are more children at home, most of them require separate laptops and computer systems, which is difficult if not impossible for the average family to manage. Given this situation, in different parts of the country where online education is not available, the method of guidance from teachers on a weekly basis is commendable. However, it would be much better if the method of attendance of students of the same class on a weekly basis with precautionary measures is adopted even in the educational institutions where online education is available because the problems referred to IT are also seen in these schools. If the Almighty sees fit, and the situation worsens, then the method of online classes will be compulsory. It is also possible that next time the government will deviate from the mentioned method and be forced to adopt a new strategy, however, in objective circumstances, conducting weekly classes, homework and reviewing student performance seems to be the best course of action.

There is no doubt that the government is coming up with new ways to continue educational activities in view of covid-19. However, the entire burden has to be borne by the people. On the one hand, the government is claiming to provide other facilities to the people, including Sehat Insaf cards, while on the other hand, despite the closure of educational institutions, parents have to bear the educational expenses including all the fees; yet the future of the students is at stake, for by attending online or weekly educational institutions, the quality of education cannot be improved, and business activities are continuin in the name of reducing the economic downturn across the country, but due to the impact of covid-19 pandemic, educational institutions and madrassas are closed immediately. If we can keep business centres open without enforcing SOPs, then educational institutions can also be opened by strictly following SOPs.

The government’s priority is business rather than education, so the Prime Minister keeps reassuring the business community that business centres will not be closed despite the second wave of covid-19.

Undoubtedly, the economy is the backbone of country’s prosperity, but even without education, the dream of development of the country will remain unfulfilled, so while measures are being taken to keep business centres open, educational institutions and madrassas should also be kept open. The government should not compromise on education or the improvement of the economy. The government is talking about a uniform curriculum while closing down educational institutions.

Writer is an Advocate Supreme Court, Law Professor, member of International Bar Association and former Assistant Attorney General for Pakistan. Atia Munawer can be reached at [email protected] . She tweets @AttiyaMunawer