EU Commission removes PIA from list of banned airlines

The European Union Commission on Saturday removed Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) name from list of banned and restricted airlines.

However, the ban on Pakistani flights to operate in the European Union territory is intact.

According to the reports, the commission’s website for mobility and transportation has removed the name of PIA from its index of restricted, embargoed, or banned airlines.

The PIA spokesperson said that the PIA has marked a positive development. Hopefully, the issue of licensing of pilots will also be resolved soon and the flag carrier will be allowed to restore operation across Europe. “It is our priority to ensure best travel facilities to all tourists, including the facility to fly them across Europe,” the spokesperson said. He added that the commission has acknowledged PIA’s safety management system.

Earlier on Friday, the commission had refused to lift the ban on the PIA to operate in EU territory due to a number of reservations.

The commission had said that Pakistan’s aviation department needs to make its pilot licensing authority more transparent. There should be a fool-proof mechanism regarding issuance of licenses to pilots and the aviation’s safety procedures need to be improved.