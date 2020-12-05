Elections for Islamabad mayor on Dec 28: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold election for the seat of Islamabad’s mayor on December 28.

According to the schedule, the returning officer will issue a public notice inviting nominations on December 9 and the nomination papers will be received and scrutinised on December 11 and December 16, respectively.

December 17 will be the last date for filing appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers which are to be decided by the appellate authority by December 18.

December 21 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature and the final list of candidates with election symbols will be published the following day.

Polling will take place on December 28 and the results would be announced on December 29, the ECP said.

The seat fell vacant when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sheikh Anser Aziz, capital’s first-ever mayor, resigned in a surprising move on October 4, days after sending a summary to the Ministry of Interior proposing to hand over the functions of four directorates under the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to the federal government.

Aziz was elected in February 2016 receiving 49 of the total 77 votes and defeated the opposing candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who scored 26 votes.