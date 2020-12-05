Covid-19 field facility at Lahore Expo reopens as hospitalisations surge

LAHORE: The field hospital set up for coronavirus patients at Expo Centre, Lahore was reopened on Saturday after a gap of five months as new hospitalisations surged following a second wave of the pandemic.

The government portal keeping track of the contagious disease on Saturday recorded 3,119 new infections after conducting 41,115 tests — a positivity ratio of 7.59 per cent. Health authorities have time and again said that Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic.

The development comes a day after the Punjab government issued directions to make operational intensive care units (ICUs) and high dependency units (HDUs) of three teaching hospitals in the provincial capital and the Expo Centre to admit critical Covid-19 patients.

A high alert has also been issued to the hospitals following the influx of new admissions and rising trend in death rate in Punjab.

The makeshift medical facility was closed down in July when the Punjab government announced home isolation policy.

Meanwhile, the provincial government decided to curtail the surgeries and operations in the public hospitals in order to spare the teaching faculty for treatment of the Covid-19 patients only.

The government has also sought Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) recommendations on the matter, a notification issued Friday said.

Last week, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department imposed a blanket ban on indoor dining in all types of hotels, restaurants and cafes of the province.

According to a notification, “in the exercise of power under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (prevention and control) Act of 2020, Secretary retired Capt Muhammad Usman with the approval of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar banned indoor dining in restaurants, cafes, hotels, etc. Only outdoor dining, with adequate spacing between tables and takeaway shall be allowed”.

The notification further had said outdoor dining would also be allowed after implementing and completely following the coronavirus standard operating procedures issued by the government.

It said the people would have to wear masks, wash their hands, maintain social distance and also implement other health guidelines.