Corona-year takes away a half century of Indian journalists

The press has been hit the world over. A look at our neighbour

By Nava Thakuria

As the year 2020, shattered by the Covid-19 pandemic since March, approaches the end India finds itself in an awkward situation as it has lost over 50 working journalists to the severe health hazard till the first week of December.

Thousands of journalists, along with other media employees, got infected with the novel corona virus as they have been playing the role of corona-warriors along with the practicing doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police personnel etc. The populous country witnessed 51 scribes losing their lives to various covid-19 aggravated ailments till date (compared to nearly 500 global media corona-casualties in 56 countries), which indicates the callous approach of editor-managements’ towards their media workers. Most of the managements of Indian newspapers, news channels and digital news outlets are still continuing to engage their scribes to report the pandemic from the ground with little or no pre-caution and preventive measures.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic is claiming more and more victims in the media. It’s a huge loss. In countries like India, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, the number of victims among journalists is on the rise,” said Blaise Lempen, general secretary of Press Emblem Campaign (www.pressemblem.ch), an international media rights body headquartered in Geneva.

Lempen, a journalist himself, added that Peru remains the country with the heaviest death toll, where 93 media workers have died of covid-19. India is now the second worst affected country with 51 deaths. Brazil took third place with 43 victims ahead of Ecuador (41), Bangladesh (39), Mexico (33), USA (25), Pakistan (12), Panama (11), UK (10), Nigeria (8), Afghanistan, Dominican Republic and Honduras (7 each), Argentina, Nicaragua and Venezuela (6 each), Colombia, France, Russia and Spain (5), Italy (4).

PEC has identified at least three corona-deaths in Nepal, Cameroon, Egypt, Guatemala, Iran, and El Salvador, two casualties in Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, Paraguay, South Africa and Sweden, and one death each in Germany, Japan, Canada, Israel, Switzerland, Belgium, Bulgaria, Austria, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq (Kurdistan), Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Zimbabwe.

It hardly needs mention that the current pandemic, besides the casualties, has also crushed the mainstream Indian media industry to a large extent. Many print media owners have stopped publishing physical newspapers and shifted to the digital space. Some owners even closed down their editions in different localities, reduced the number of pages, cut salaries and even laid off employees, citing the shrinkage of advertisement revenues since the pandemic hit the country

India has lately lost journalist Rajiv Katara (60), who died in a New Delhi hospital on 26 November. He worked for the social and literary magazine Kadambini of the prestigious Hindustan Times group. He hailed from Aligarh. Earlier, Noida-based scribe Pankaj Shukla, 50, succumbed on 20 November at JP hospital. He hailed from UP’s Bareilly. He studied at Allahabad University and after starting journalism with popular Hindi newspapers, later shifted to electronic platforms.

Prior to him, Haryana-based journalist Rakesh Taneja, 51, who died at a Faridabad hospital on 16 November. Orissa’s television scribe Prabir Kumar Pradhan, 35, who was associated with News18, an Odia news channel, succumbed on November 5.

A video journalist from Tripura in northeast India, Jitendra Debbarma, 46, lost his battle against the corona infection on 20 October. Debbarma worked for a local Kakborok language cable channel named Chini Khorang. Mysuru (Karnataka)-based journalist Pavan Hettur, 35, who worked for Kannada daily Prajavani died on 18 October at a private hospital.

Patna (Bihar)-based photojournalist Krishna Mohan Sharma, 63, who worked for Times of India, died on 15 October at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The same day, veteran cricket journalist and commentator Kishore Bhimani, 81, died after contracting the virus in Kolkata.

In September, India lost 12 journalists to covid-19 as Ludhiana-based journalist Ashwani Kapoor, 70, who worked for the highly circulated newspaper Punjab Kesari, died at a private hospital after 29 days ill. Assam’s Guwahati-based news presenter in All-India Radio, Golap Saikia, 52, died there on 26 September at a private hospital. Patna’s Arun Kumar Verma, 68, who was associated with various Prasar Bharti outlets died on 22 September. Indore (Madhya Pradesh) journalist Manoj Binwal, 55, who was associated with Hindi newspaper Prajatantra, died on 20 September. A day earlier, Agra-based journalist Ami Adhar Nidar, 50, who worked for Dainik Jagaran, passed away with the infection. Jammu-based scribe Anil Srivastava, 68, who was associated with United News of India, succumbed on 18 September at a government hospital.The same day Madya Pradesh’s Jabalpur journalist Harish Choubey, 60, who worked for Dainik Bhaskar, also expired. Aurangabad, Maharashtra-based journalist Rahul Dolare (49) died on 14 September at a government hospital. The same day, Tamil Nadu’s popular journalist-actor Florent C Pereira, 67, also died.

Punjab’s Abohar-based journalist Naresh Bajaj, 57, who was associated with Sach Kahoon newspaper, succumbed on 10 September. Ravinder Kumar, 30, from Himachal Pradesh, who worked for Dainik Jagran, died of covid-19 on 9 September. Assam’s rural reporter Dhaneswar Rabha, 35, died at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on 6 September. The next day, another Assam-based journalist Ashim Dutta, 65, passed away with the infection at Silchar medical college hospital.

The author is a northeast India based journalist