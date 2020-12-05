Business community criticises PDM rallies, laments ‘point scoring’ amid Covid-19

LAHORE: Lahore’s leading businessmen on Saturday criticised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding public gatherings amid coronavirus and said public’s health must not be compromised for political gains.

While talking to APP, they said that they are rendering great sacrifices by reducing their business timings according to the government’s SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for coronavirus. Similarly, the political parties, who are holding public gatherings on various pretexts in these critical times, must prefer the people’s lives over their politics.

Though the political parties have the right to do politics, they must revisit their schedule of public meetings and renounce such activities to protect themselves as well as general public

They further said that the political parties are giving a wrong message to the world by holding public gatherings amid second wave of coronavirus. These activities may also cause various economic repercussions for the country.

Meanwhile, United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, presidential candidate for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Khalid Tawab and candidate for FPCCI Vice President Almas Haider said that the country cannot afford any sort of political turmoil at this time of difficulty, when the second wave of Covid-19 is gripping the nation.

“We need political stability, which is a prerequisite for sustained economic growth and handling the multiple challenges in the country. Politics of confrontation and agitation has never ensured economic stability, security and development of a country, and wellbeing of the people.

The influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to maintain their dominance and using various techniques to weaken the poor nations. Pakistan’s economy is not strong enough to withstand economic recession,” said Ifitkhar, who is also the President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Khalid urged all the segments of the society, including traders, industrialists and politicians, to play a key role in strengthening the economy. He said: “Pakistan has managed to revive its jeopardized economy unlike other developed countries due to effective and feasible policies of the government. The public gatherings would definitely affect this positive economic turnaround in the country.

Our country has tremendous potential, as we have enormous talent. We just need consistency in government policies.”

“Compliance of the SOPs and less public gatherings would help in speedy elimination of the coronavirus,” Almas said.

Dr. Malik Ihsan Ullah, an expert of infectious diseases, said that coronavirus affects the people in many ways. Most of the infected individuals suffer from mild to moderate illness and recover without special treatment. Most common symptoms of the virus are fever, dry cough and tiredness, while less common symptoms are sore throat, diarrhea, headache and loss of taste or smell.

The risks of infection are higher in crowds, where infected people spend a long time together. Adopting precautions is even indispensable.

He added that the World Health Organization (WHO) had suggested some doable safety steps, which include social distancing, use of face mask, handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes. The safety steps must be followed to prevent the spread of the virus.