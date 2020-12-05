Biden’s Opportunity

Ending The Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Recently I had an opportunity to brief a group of European diplomats and journalists on a variety of conflicts, with a focus on the Middle East. During the Q&A I was asked which of the region’s conflicts Biden should tackle first. Without much hesitation I said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, not only because it is over seven decades old, but because it is an increasingly intractable, explosive, and destabilizing situation, which reverberates throughout the Mideast, and several regional powers are exploiting it to serve their own national interests, which sadly contributes to its endurance.

It is expected that Biden will support a two-state solution given his past position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, albeit a growing number of Israelis and Palestinians no longer believe such an outcome remains viable. I disagree with this belief: the Palestinians will never give up their right to establish an independent state of their own, and the one-state solution, which is being floated as an alternative, will never be accepted by the Israelis, because that would compromise the Jewish national identity of the state and undercut its democratic nature.

Due to the interdispersement of the Israeli and Palestinian populations, the two independent states, however, will have to fully collaborate in many areas, especially on security and economic development. This will lead to the establishment of the framework for a confederation, which will be the final outcome.

The USA remains the indispensable power that can bring both sides to an enduring peace, because no other power can exert the kind of influence needed to reach a breakthrough. The Biden Administration must bring this about by advancing its own ideas and putting its foot down when necessary because neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians can have it only their way, and certainly not without direct US involvement

For Biden to succeed where his predecessors failed, he must repair the severe damage Trump inflicted on the peace process and restore Palestinian confidence that a new negotiation could lead to a permanent solution. For that, he must take specific measures before the start of the talks and establish rules of engagements.

Biden should allow the Palestinian Authority (PA) to re-establish its mission in Washington, DC. This would immediately open a channel of communication central to the development of a dialogue between the USA and the PA, and clear some initial hurdles before resuming the negotiations.

Biden must restore the financial aid the Palestinians had been receiving from the USA. The PA is financially strapped. The aid given should be monitored.

Biden should inform the Israeli government that there must be no further annexation of Palestinian territories. The American embassy will stay in Jerusalem and continue recognizing Jerusalem as its capital, leaving its final status to be negotiated.

Given the intense controversy about the settlements and their adverse psychological and practical effect on the Palestinians, Biden should insist Israel impose a temporary freeze on expansion. This issue should top the negotiating agenda to allow for a later expansion of specific settlements in the context of land swaps.

The Biden administration should invite Hamas to participate in the negotiations jointly with the PA or separately, provided they renounce violence and recognize Israel’s right to exist. If they refuse, they should be left to their own devices.

Unlike Trump’s envoys who openly supported the settlements and paid little or no heed to the Palestinians’ aspirations, Biden’s envoys should be known for their integrity and professionalism, and be committed to a two-state solution.

The Arab states and the EU are extremely vested in a solution. Saudi and German officials will be ideal observers.

No negotiations succeed unless the parties involved agree on the desired outcome. For the Palestinians it is an independent Palestinian state, and for Israelis the security and independence of a democratic Jewish state. Before new negotiations, the Biden administration should insist that both sides unequivocally commit to a two-state outcome.

Both sides have paid little heed to the need to understand each other’s historic experiences— the Holocaust for the Israelis and the Nakba (catastrophe) for the Palestinians—which they subconsciously use as protective shields. Acknowledging each other’s respective traumatic experiences would help mitigate the psychological impediments which hel cause the mutual distrust.

No negotiations can be conducted in good faith with mutual public acrimony, as before always. An integral part of any negotiation is building trust. Leaders on both sides must end acrimonious statements, as their respective publics will have no faith in such negotiations.

Both sides must commit not only to renouncing violence but to doing everything to prevent violence. Nothing is more disruptive than wanton violence. Both sides need to fully collaborate on all security matters and send a clear massage, especially to extremists, that violence will not be tolerated and perpetrators will suffer severely.

It will be necessary in future talks to commit to “bank” any agreement on a specific issue, delink it from all others, and not subject it to renegotiations should the talks stall or collapse. This would prevent the resumption of negotiations from ground zero and allow for the building blocks eventually leading to an agreement.

Five critical issues— the settlements, Jerusalem, the Palestinian refugees, national security, and borders— have been rehashed ad nauseum before. The Biden team should identify any common denominator to prevent renegotiating certain elements over which both sides have already agreed.

The negotiating process must simultaneously be accompanied by a process of reconciliation. Both sides must initiate widespread people-to-people interactions. Israelis and Palestinians should engage in many activities, including sports, performing arts, tourism, development projects, and student interactions, to foster confidence that peaceful coexistence is possible.

Given that both sides will be required to make significant concessions, it will be imperative to keep their respective publics informed. Keeping the public in the dark, as before, prevented the public from developing any vested interest in the negotiation’s successful outcome.

The failure to agree before to such rules of engagement clearly suggests neither side negotiated in good faith. The Biden administration must insist both sides accept the above rules if they want negotiations in earnest. Otherwise, the new talks will be futile.

Sadly though, the current leaders in Israel and Palestine are not in a position for serious negotiations, and must leave the political scene before Biden resumes new talks. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on record opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state; is also facing three corruption charges, and despite his accomplishments, may have outlived his usefulness.

President Abbas too has taken a hard position on the settlements, Jerusalem, and the refugees, and it will be nearly impossible for him to make any significant concession and survive politically. He is also “too comfortable” in his position and does not want to leave the political scene accused of having sold the Palestinian cause. In the interim, Biden should reiterate the US commitment to Israel’s national security and his support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, giving a clear signal that only moderation will work.

As president, Biden has a momentous opportunity to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and both sides will do well to grasp the moment.