4 children die in Tharparkar after consuming poisonous food

THARPARKAR: At least four children died while 25 others fell unconscious after eating food items which were unfit for consumption.

The incident occurred on Friday at a funeral in Tharparkar’s Bachal Soomro village. Around 30 villagers in total were affected and were rushed to Naukot hospital.

Doctors there pronounced four children dead, two of whom were said to be approximately a year-and-a-half and 12 years old. Those who were critically ill were taken to hospitals in Tharparkar and Mirpur Khas.

According to a doctor, the attendants who brought the patients to the hospital had told him that they had consumed some ‘biryani’ and ‘kheer’ before falling ill. Due to the death of the four children, the doctors said that the food must be investigated for traces of poison.

Meanwhile, the police said that an investigation is underway, and they had collected samples of the said food for testing.