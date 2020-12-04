PM urges enhanced use of Citizen Portal for public empowerment

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while lauding Pakistan Citizen Portal for touching the 3 million registrations mark within two years, has urged more people to use the forum for the empowerment of the public and as a means to hold officers accountable.

“I want more people to [Citizen Portal]. We will strengthen it further,” he said on Friday while addressing a ceremony marking the completion of two years of Citizen Portal. He added that the portal made it easier for him to know which minister or department is working well and which bureaucrat is performing badly.

He further said that it would also make it easier to enforce carrot-and-stick policies and decide on promotions, incentives and even removal of the bureaucrats from their postings.

Appreciating the performance of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) In-charge Adil Safi and his team, the prime minister said that the portal would change the public mindset and empower them.

PM Imran opined that, since its inception, the country has not been able to remove the elitist mindset inherited from the British rulers. He compared Pakistani citizens to those of Western countries, remarking that the latter were empowered due to the services offered by their governments.

In democratic societies, the premier said, those in government had no choice but to listen to the masses because they need votes. The Citizen Portal is a step in helping make people aware of their rights, he added.

Commenting on the statistical analysis, the prime minister observed that the highest number of complaints related to municipal issues showed that local government system was not working properly, but expressed confidence in the new system’s ability to tackle the “municipal issues”.

The metropolitans like Lahore and Karachi would have their own governments and revenue generation as well as independent systems for municipal services.

The prime minister also expressed pleasure over the overseas Pakistanis benefiting from the forum. He highlighted several issues faced by overseas citizens, particularly the illegal occupation of their properties by land mafia.

He also encouraged the people, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, to report the complaints against police officials or assistant commissioners seeking bribes, assuring them that the government would hold them accountable.

In his presentation, PMDU Incharge Adil Saeed Safi told the gathering that the number of portal’s dashboards had been increased from 3796 in 2018 to 8913 this year.

He said that in order to enhance the portal’s accessibility and outreach, a 24/7 helpline had also been established to guide the people about the portal’s operations and complaints registration, adding that the complaint lines were already operating at some locations, and had also been integrated with the PMDU.

Safi told the audience that around 125,000 people were registering a month. Out of three million registered users, 2.8 million were from within the country, 1.7 million were expatriates and 11,000 were foreigners.

He confirmed that 94 per cent of the total complaints registered had already been resolved and that 1.6 million complainants had given their feedback.

He said that most of the complaints were related to the municipal services across the country.

He further informed the event attendees that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported the highest level of satisfaction from the complainants, followed by Islamabad.

As per consumers’ feedback, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Foreign Ministry were the most well-received by the public, while ministries of industries, education and power were among the low performers.

Moreover, a video documentary containing feedback from the beneficiaries was also shown to exemplify the ways in which the PMDU handled their various issues, including harassment, land mafia, visa issue and others.

The event was attended by the federal ministers, bureaucrats, senior officers and media representatives.

The portal launched on October 28, 2018, and since then, around 3 million people registered and have reported 2.7 million complaints, out of which 2.5 million have been resolved.