PM presents 10-point pandemic recovery plan at UN

Addressing the world leaders at the special two-day session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious threat faced since the second world war, and presented a 10-point plan through which the global community can recover from it.

“Today marks an overdue and much-needed moment of reckoning. None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come,” said the General Assembly’s president, Volkan Bozkir, while opening the two-day gathering.

PM Imran addressed 141 speakers during the virtual conference, including 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government, four deputy prime ministers and 38 ministers.

The plan, designed to help developing countries from suffering an economic collapse because of Covid-19, included the following points:

Debt suspension for low income and most stressed countries till the pandemic ends. Cancellation of debt for developed countries. Restructuring of the public sector debt of other developing countries under an agreed inclusive multilateral framework. A general allocation of special drawing rights of $500 billion. Expanded concessional financing to lower-income countries through multilateral development banks. Creation of a new ‘liquidity and sustainability facility’ to provide short term loans at lower costs. Fulfilment of the 0.7 % official development assistance commitments. Mobilising the required $1.5 trillion annual investment in sustainable infrastructure. Achievement of the agreed target of mobilising $100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries. Immediate action to stop the massive illicit financial outflows from developing countries to rich countries, to offshore tax havens and at the same time, immediate return of their assets stolen by corrupt politicians and criminals back to these countries.

PM Imran expected nearly 100 million people in the developing world to recede into “extreme poverty” if the proper steps were not taken.

“Developing countries just do not have the resources to afford such a massive economic stimulus … They are struggling to find even a fraction of the $2-3 trillion they require to recover from the pandemic,” he said.

He assured the UNGA president that his 10-point solution will benefit poor countries more than all other measures put together.

“As we build a strong recovery, we must seize the opportunity for change,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on the occasion.