Pakistan calls for ‘just resolution’ of Israeli-Palestinian conflict for Mideast peace

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged the international community to help Palstenitne establish an independent State of their own with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital and reaffirmed its full support for the Palestinians’ struggle for self-determination and against foreign occupation.

“The tragedy of Palestine is the collective failure of the international community to uphold the fundamental principled provision of the UN Charter and the binding resolutions of the Security Council,” Pakistani delegate Saad Warraich told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

When a question on Palestine arose during the debate, he said that Palestine was the core issue in the Middle East conflict that has caused regional instability, as well as contributed the most to the anger and frustration among the peoples of the Arab and Islamic world.

“A just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essential for peace and stability throughout the Middle East region,” the Pakistani delegate said.

“The question of Palestine is not a question of victor or vanquished,” he stressed, adding, “it is a test of our commitment to the abiding principles of the UN Charter, based on the inherent dignity of an individual, and respect for fundamental human rights of all human beings including their right to self-determination.”

Warraich, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission, said that the fundamental structure of the two-State solution is being dismantled before the international community’s eyes, with many doubting if peace can be achieved at all, as the illegal expansion of settlements into the occupied territory continued.

Meanwhile, he said that UNRWA, the world body’s agency entrusted to care for Palestinian refugees, faces financial constraints in serving more than 5 million refugees.

“The international community must assist the Palestinians to realize their rightful quest for the establishment of a sovereign, independent contiguous and viable State with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital,” the Pakistani delegate added.