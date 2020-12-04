Ex-accountability judge Arshad Malik succumbs to Covid-19

Former accountability judge Arshad Malik, 47, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, confirmed his brother-in-law, Waheed Javed, on Friday.

Malik had been in critical condition for the past two days and had been receiving treatment at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, said Javed.

Malik is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Malik had convicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following Supreme Court’s Panama Gate verdict in 2018, but he had later acquitted Sharif in the Flagship reference.

In July 2019, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz released video and audio clips of Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted Nawaz under ‘duress’.

In July of this year, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) administration committee had removed Malik from service after a year-long inquiry on charges of professional misconduct relating to the aforementioned video scandal.