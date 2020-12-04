‘Become electable from Jhelum to succeed in science and technology,’ Fawad advises students

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has offered career advice for young students, asking them to become electables and join whichever party forms the government if they want to succeed in the field of science and technology.

Taking to Twitter, amidst students’ calls to delay the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examinations for 2020, Fawad Chaudhry offered much needed motivation to aspiring candidates.

The federal minister said his advice to all the “students there dying to take MDCAT and become doctor [is to] forget about it [and] instead become a politically traded horse for profession.”

“Fifteen years down the line, Doctor as profession [will] start dying down as electables [will] take over medicine/medical field [and] electability is future… good luck,” Chaudhry wrote.

Later talking to The Dependent Chaudhry further discussed the potential career paths for youngsters with an aptitude for science and technology.

“They must begin with being born in a politically influential family. Those of you who aren’t should go back in time to ensure this crucial step in a successful career,” the minister said.

“Of course you can do this chronologically by first succeeding in science, inventing a time machine, going back in time to politically engineer your birth, become an electable, and then succeed in science,” he added.