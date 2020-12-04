At least 7 injured, 1 dead in bus station blast

A blast from an auto-rickshaw has left at least seven people injured and killed one person, confirmed Sub-Inspector Sajjadul Hassan on Friday.

The blast took place at Rawalpindi’s Pir Wadhai bus station and the injured have been shifted to Holy Family Hospital. The area has also been cordoned off for the ongoing investigation.

As of yet, the police have not determined the nature of the blast, but Hassan said that terrorism has not been ruled out as a possibility.

“The bomb disposal squad and all concerned law enforcement agencies are on the scene and investigating the area. A final decision regarding the nature of the blast will be announced soon,” Hassan said.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to identify the victims.