Ulema agree with govt regarding rallies postponement

In light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the religious scholars have unanimously agreed with the government that all public rallies should be postponed.

“All religious scholars have unanimously agreed that people should combine precautions and prayers in order to achieve success, just like they did during the first wave,” President Alvi said.

The above was announced by the president during a press conference after a virtual meeting of the religious scholars to discuss the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the virus.

President Alvi said, “The Ulema have also urged people to be careful when they are going to markets and other crowded places.”

The premier also remarked that the support of the Ulema in April had helped curb the spread of coronavirus, and said that they once again agree with the government’s decisions, which is why the scholars are now appealing to the opposition to cease their insistence on holding rallies for their Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“On behalf of the state, I would like to recognise religious scholars’ efforts in spreading the message of discipline without which we would not have been able to control the spread of the virus during the first wave,” the president said.

The president appealed to masses to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures to check surge of the pandemic. He said that the Ulema have an important role for spreading awareness about precautionary measures. He added that they have also agreed to play their effective role in this regard.

Reportedly, governors and prominent religious clerics from all four provinces were directed to prepare precautionary measures for mosques and present them in the virtual meeting.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,499 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 406,810. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,205 today.