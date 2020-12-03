The question of prosperity

What makes a country prosperous?

By Zubair Ali Soomro

Galloping economic woes, prejudice, injustice, poverty, low literacy rate, gender disparity and poor women’s rights, deteriorating health system, corruption, nepotism, terrorism, political instability, insecure property rights, looming energy crisis and various other similar hindrances constrain any state or country to be considered retrograde. Here questions arise that how do these obstacles arise? How do they affect the prosperity of any country? No history, geography, or culture spawns them. Simply the answer is institutions that a country possesses.

Institutions fall into two types: inclusive and extractive. Inclusive political institutions make power broadly distributed in the country or state and constrain its arbitrary exercise. Such political institutions also make it harder for others to usurp rights and undermine the cornerstone of inclusive institutions, which create inclusive economic institutions that feature secure property rights, an unbiased system of law, and a provision of public services that provide a level playing field in which people can exchange and contract; it also permits the entry of new businesses and allows people to choose their career. On the contrary, extractive political institutions accord clout in the hands of a narrow elite and they have few constraints to exert their clout and engineer extractive economic institutions that can specifically benefit a few people of the ruling elite or a few people in the country.

Inclusive institutions are proportional to the prosperity and social and economic development. Many countries in the world are great examples of this. Taking North and South Korea; both countries gained their sovereignty in same year, 1945, but they adopted different ways to govern themselves. North Korea, under the stewardship of Kim Il-Sung, established a dictatorship by 1947, and rolled out a rigid form of centrally planned economy as part of the so-called Juche Idea; private property was outlawed, markets were banned, and freedoms were curtailed not only in marketplace but also in every sphere of North Korea’s life- apart from those who used to be part of the very small ruling elite around Kim Il-Sung and later his son and his successor Kim Jong-Il, and now his grandson Kim Jong-Un.

Contrariwise, South Korea was led and its preliminary politico-economic institutions were orchestrated by the Harvard and Princeton-educated and staunchly anti-Communist Synghman Rhee and his successor General Park Chung-Hee secured their places in history as authoritarian presidents, but both governed a market economy where private property was recognised. After 1961, Park effectively took measures that caused the state to be behind rapid economic growth; he established inclusive institutions which encouraged investment and trade. South Korean politicians prioritised to invest in most crucial segment of advancement, that is education. South Korean companies were quick to take advantage of the educated population; the policies encouraged investment and industrialisation, exports and the transfer of technology.

South Korea quickly became a “Miracle Economy” and one of the most rapidly growing nations of the world. Just in 50 years there was conspicuous distinction between both countries, not because of their culture, geography, or history but only due to the institutions both countries had adopted.

Moreover, another model to gauge role of institutions in prosperity is comparison of Nogales, bordering cities in the USA and Mexico. The citizens of the Nogales in Arizona, the USA, earn a handsome annual income; they are highly educated; they possess an up-to-the-mark health system with life expectancy high by global standards; they are facilitated with better infrastructure, a low crime rate, the privilege to vote and safety of life. By contrast, people in the Mexican Nogales earn one-third of the annual income of their counterparts in the US Nogales; they have a low literacy rate, high rate of infant mortality; they have roads in bad condition, law and order in worse condition, a high crime rate and corruption. Here also the institutions formed by the Nogales of both countries are the main reason for the differences in economic prosperity on the two sides of the border.

Similarly, Pakistan tackles with issues of institutions. Mostly, pro-colonial countries are predominantly inheritors of extractive politico-economic institutions, and colonialism is perhaps germane to Pakistan’s tailoring of institutions. Regretfully, Pakistan is inherited with colossally extractive institutions at birth. The new elite, comprising the civilian-military complex and a handful of aristocrats, has managed to prolong the colonial-era institutional legacy, which has led Pakistan to political instability; consequently, political instability begot inadequacy of incentives which are proportional to the retrogradation of the country.

A recent research on Economic Freedom of the World (WEF) by the Fraser Institute depicts that the countries with inclusive institutions and most economic freedom are more developed and prosperous than the least economic free countries; countries were divided into four groups. Comparing most free quartile and least free quartile of the countries, the research showed that the most free quartile earns even nine times more than the least free quartile; has double the political and civil rights; has three times less gender disparity than least free quartile; and a mximum life expectancy of 79. 40 years, compared to 65.20. To conclude this, the economic freedom is sine quo non for any country to be prosperous, and economic freedom comes from inclusive institutions. Pakistan has managed to get a place in the least free quartile.

In a nutshell, institutions play a pivotal role in prosperity and advancement, and are a game-changer for any country. Thereby, our current government should focus on institutions rather than other issues, so that Pakistan can shine among the world’s better economies. For accomplishing this highly necessary task government should take conducive measures right now.