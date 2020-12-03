The flaws in our education system

Education is a tool which provides people with knowledge, skills, techniques, informations, enables them to know their rights and duties towards the globe. Unfortunately, the current education system is deeply flawed and spoiled. Today’s educational system’s strive to approach lack of awareness towards the students, where life is causing more mental damage than good. Mainly, governmental schools are failed away from the true focus of education. Besides this, if one over glances the foriegn countries, are replacing great teaching methods with magnificent assignments for their students and sublime expertise of knowledge. But here students are not given possibilities to explore their interest deeply, as they are forced to follow an extremely structured course. Lack of proper educational systems considered nothing. No doubt, the weakened students satisfied for the unprofessionalized techniques. The second phase of coronavirus more scared everyone where Federal Minister of education announced that institutions stay closed from 11th January. Students are pleased the closure of institutions. In fact, they are not focusing their careers which sign of impairment. It is humble request to the government of Balochistan, to take a serious action with solution.

Sagheer Ahmed Lal

Turbat