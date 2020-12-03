Restrictions with online learning 

With the advent of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic the government and concerned authorities decided closure of the educational institutions and pushed to the new avenues of learning. Unfortunately, in countries like Pakistan online classes cannot be alternatives to the physical ones due to various factors like low internet connectivity and power load shedding.

The education system of the whole country has been moved to digital learning. High speed internet connectivity is must to meet the requirements of online classes. Many of the backward areas of Pakistan especially Balochistan and Sindh’s villages are deprived of internet service. And where there are good internet connections, there are excruciating problems of electricity. Days are gone when pen and books were thought to be necessary tools for learning, nowadays internet and electricity are imperative for studying and schooling. Electricity is the basic necessity for online classes. Without it we can’t use Wi-Fi and charge our devices—so how can we take online classes without the elementary facility of electricity?

Before taking such decisions the government should have thought of the backward areas as well. At the time, the high class students were taking online classes easily whereas the students of primitive areas are confronting many troubles and difficulties. Either the government should put a stop to online classes or ensure the connectivity of internet and electricity and in all retrograde areas.Technology is challenging and destruction for children. Its hard to control yourself when you got addicted to it. Students are non-serious, they use social media and play games while online classes I had seen myself. Instead of digital learning, we can call students physically in terms of groups. One group one day other group other day, wouldn’t it be a perfect solution?

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur