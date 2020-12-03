Provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan

PM should only make promises he can keep

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet that the federal government will begin work on granting it provisional provincial status for its uplift on par with other provinces. He was addressing its members after their having taken oath of office. Provincial status was a major issue during the recent campaign, and figured along with development issues during the recent election which Mr Khan’s party won handily. Mr Khan did make a gesture to welfare by announcing that health coverage would extend to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Though Gilgit-Baltistan is still officially a federally administered area, the very existence of an elected government shows that the movement to full provincial status was underway. However, full provincial status, even provisional, would entail participation in both Houses of Parliament. That would require constitutional amendments. That would mean obtaining the cooperation of the opposition. Why that should be given, with Mian Nawaz Sharif being declared a proclaimed offender, apart from other opposition figures in custody, and the only tangible result being to give Gilgit-Baltistan Senate seats at a time when the PTI has a majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, which will elect them, is something that Mr Khan may know, but no one else. If it is only a matter of giving the Gilgit-Baltistan government greater powers, that is easily done by issuing another presidential order, the means used to set it up in the first place.

The status of Gilgit-Baltistan is of deep concern to its people. However, no one should raise their hopes only to dash them with a failure to keep promises. It is one thing for a Prime Minister to say that he thinks Gilgit-Baltistan deserves provisional provincial status, and another to say his government will work for this. The former will represent a target, the latter a commitment. Mr Khan has said that a committee would be set up to work on this, within a timeframe. He did not mention the timeframe, indicating that he himself may not have set a target. Now that Mr Khan has made a commitment, he has assigned himself the duty of ensuring that the opposition will join in support of this measure.