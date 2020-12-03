PM Imran to speak at landmark UN session on coronavirus tomorrow

UNITED NATIONS: Nearly 100 world leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, are set to address the United Nations General Assembly’s two-day special session, which opens Thursday, on the response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and forge a united path forward to better recovery, including access to a vaccine.

The pandemic has claimed 1.5 million live worldwide, shattered economies, and left tens of millions of people unemployed in developed and developing countries.

According to the speakers’ list, there are 141 speakers inscribed, including 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government, 4 deputy prime ministers and 38 ministers. They will address the session through pre-recorded videos.

Among the leaders slated to address the session on December 3 and 4 are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Union chief Charles Michel. The United States will be represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

PM Imran’s will speech will be broadcast on Thursday around 5 pm (New York time– 3 a.m PST Friday).