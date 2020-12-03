PM Imran, Prince Charles discuss coronavirus pandemic, climate change

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles called Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and expressed a desire for better relations between the commonwealth countries, and the two leaders also talked about the challenges being faced by their nations.

During the telephonic conversation, Prince Charles expressed his condolences over the loss of life caused by Covid-19 in Pakistan, the British High Commission confirmed on Thursday, adding that the leaders discussed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral relations.

Prince Charles reaffirmed United Kingdom’s assistance to Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic during the phone call.

Furthermore, PM Imran called for joint efforts to address global challenges such as climate change and environmental protection.

The British heir-to-the-throne appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to tackle global warming and reaffirmed that the UK would support Islamabad to promote renewable energy initiatives in the country.

Britain is co-hosting the United Nations’ climate change summit, known as COP26, with Italy next year in November. The event was originally planned for November 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.