Pakistan to take dossier of Indian state terrorism to int’l forums: ISPR DG

Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the dossier which provided proof of Indian state in terrorism in Pakistan would be taken to every possible forum in the international community.

“The world is now talking about India’s state-sponsored terrorism after the dossier was released,” he said during an interview with Global Village Space (GVS). “The international community has taken the matter very seriously.”

“Pakistan presented the dossier at the UN to let the world know about India’s activities in Pakistan. We will not stop here and will take this issue further across the globe,” he added.

The chief spokesperson for the military said that India is in a weakened position globally after the August 5, 2019 move and has received a lot of negative press.

When asked about the nature of the threat from anti-China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cell which reports directly to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with these threats. We are tackling all the challenges”.

He stressed that India has failed to halt or harm the progress of this project.

“India has been using the Afghan territory to launch terrorist activities in Pakistan. We keep talking to the Afghan leadership regarding the issue, but we do not blame them because we recognise Afghanistan’s lack of capacity to deal with the problem,” Major General Iftikhar said, adding that India has in multiple instances targeted local and Chinese workers engaged in CPEC projects.

Shedding light on security surrounding the project, the ISPR DG said that two special division forces have been formed, along with the deployment of nine regular regiments to look after the corridor.

When asked about the increase in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), Major General Iftikhar said New Delhi is “always looking for some kind of an excuse to raise the temperature”. He added that false flag operations, where India tries to pin the blame on Pakistan, is a norm.

Referring to fake news and propaganda originating out of India, the military spokesperson said it is a “major challenge”.

“[These social media tactics and disinformation campaign to malign Pakistan] is a major onslaught. It is a major part of the fifth-generation warfare against Pakistan and we are aware of that,” he said, adding that it was another way in which India was attempting to slow down Pakistan’s progress.

“Only recently they have unearthed a major effort by the Indians in the form of EU Disinformation lab and the way they’ve been trying to prop up different issues across the world,” he added.

Talking about the Afghan peace process, he said that Pakistan’s role is of a facilitator and everyone, including the United States and Afghanistan, acknowledge it.