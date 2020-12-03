NADRA fails to develop central repository for multi-purpose database

–Absence of central data repository causing serious national security concern, privacy issue for citizens

–Interior Division now all out for development of National Data Repository (NDR)

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has failed in developing a central data repository of multi-purpose database, leading to unregulated data sources becoming a serious national security concern and a privacy issue for citizens.

NADRA’s failure has resulted in a lack of proper utilisation of data collected from sources within and outside the government.

A meeting to discuss the issue of a national data repository for data protection and data sharing was held on September 7 at the Prime Minister’s Office. Therein, the Interior Division was directed to present a summary for the federal cabinet to tackle these issues.

Reportedly, Interior Division, prior to submitting a summary before the federal cabinet, solicited approval from the Cabinet Committee on Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) on the proposals. The summary, titled “Development of National Data Repository, Data Protection & Sharing of Data”, dated November 26, 2020, was subsequently approved.

The CCLC advised that the NADRA could collaterally pursue legislation related to data protection once the data protection is in the field and only then the data repository initiative shall be brought into play.

Documents available with Pakistan Today reveal that CCLC was also informed that in order to create synergy among multiple databases at a national level, there is a need to establish a National Data Repository (NDR).

The documents also revealed that the Interior Division has apprised the CCLC that NADRA Ordinance, 2000, authorises NADRA to establish a National Data Warehouse (NDW) in order to integrate, standardise and regulate all private data.

Similarly, NADRA is empowered by the ordinance to make appropriate regulations in this regard. Section 5 (94) (f) of NADRA Ordinance, 2000, further empowers the federal government to entrust or vest NADRA with any other function or power which is supplemental, incidental, or consequential to any of NADRA’s powers, functions, objections and purpose which invariably includes the establishment and maintenance of NDW as aforesaid.

As per documents, it was further proposed that a comprehensive legislative cover should be provided to NADRA by amending NADRA Ordinance, 2000, and that the draft amendment may be approved for legislation by Law Division.

Sources also told that regulation of NDR can be resolved through an omnibus provision in NADRA Ordinance, 2000, instead of individually amending the numerous laws relating to the user or feeder agencies. They said that in case any difficulty arises in the accomplishment of the objectives of NDR including data sharing, NADRA may escalate the matter to the concerned federal, provincial or local government or other entity for necessary administrative or legislative measures.