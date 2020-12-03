LDA approves construction of 4,000 apartments for Naya Pakistan Housing Project

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved the construction of 4,000 residential units as part of phase one of the LDA City ‘Naya Pakistan’ Apartments project at a cost of approximately Rs10 billion, Pakistan Today learnt here on Thursday.

The LDA spokesperson said that all the citizens who will be provided facilities by Bank Mortgage Financing and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will be eligible to buy apartments.

“The apartments will be constructed on 563 kanals of land in Mouza Haloki within a year. As many as 125 blocks of four-storey apartments will be constructed on the said land and each block will consist of 32 residential units while numerous mosques will also be built here,” he informed.

The spokesperson also informed that the 7th meeting of the LDA was headed by LDA Vice-Chairman S. M. Imran, in which the LDA Director-General (DG) Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed the participants about the agenda.

The meeting also decided to construct roads, water supply and sewerage system, sidewalks, water treatment plants and other infrastructure on 8,500 kanals of land allotted for construction of 35,000 apartments and for this purpose, a PC-1 form of about RS 20 billion was also approved.

“The meeting also approved the financial model proposed by Aslam Malik & Co., a financial consultant to be appointed for the LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments Project, to make the construction of these apartments a viable project,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting was also briefed on the details of provision of mortgage financing facility by banks in the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority for those wishing to purchase apartments.

When asked what would be the way to purchase an apartment, he replied that those who want to buy apartments will have to pay only 10 per cent down payment while 80 per cent of the cost will be transferred by banks to the escrow account.