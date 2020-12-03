India imperilling regional peace, disturbing strategic balance: FO

–Urges UN to act on Pakistan’s dossier on Indian terrorism

–Pakistan condemns Iranian scientist’s killing, urges restraint

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that India is disturbing strategic balance in the region through acquisition of arms and military capabilities beyond its legitimate needs.

At his weekly news briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said that Indian actions are imperilling peace and stability of the region and the world community must take notice of it.

On the other hand, the spokesperson said that the Pakistan and China relationship is contributing to the regional peace and stability.

Highlighting grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the spokesperson called upon the international community to take cognisance of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people’s rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and conventions. He said that the world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on the Pakistani dossier providing irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.

The spokesperson condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran. He said Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region. He said that the country extends sincere condolences to the family members of Fakhrizadeh and the Iranian people.

Welcoming the recent agreement between the Afghan parties on rules and procedures for negotiations, the FO spokesperson hoped all the parties will build on it and take the process forward towards a peaceful settlement which is inclusive and broad based.

Terming it another significant step forward, Zahid said that the agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement. He added that it is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

To a question, the spokesperson noted with concerns Israeli plans to build new settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. Terming it illegal and contrary to international laws, he said that Pakistan steadfastly supports the right of self-determination of Palestinian people. He added that it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the UN and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestinian state.

To a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan and the US enjoy close cooperative relationships. He said, “We look forward to working with the new US administration.”