India caught up in their own mess, says ex-ISI chief

The former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence, Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani has said that India is no threat to Pakistan as it too preoccupied in a mess of its own making.

Indians “are so caught up in their own mess that they have little time to care about Pakistan,” Durrani said during an interview with BBC Urdu on Wednesday.

The “mess” he was referring to is India’s revocation of the special status Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“After what India did to Kashmir [IIOJK], there is no threat to us on the eastern border,” the former spy chief added.

Durrani had previously come into the spotlight after the release of his first book, Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, which had been co-authored with Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) former chief AS Dulat.

Durrani also acknowledged the military’s interference in the country’s political affairs and said that it was detrimental to Pakistan.

During the same interview, Durrani highlighted what he believes are the biggest issues faced by the country: “economy, political instability, and social cohesion.”

He added that, along with these internal matters, the external challenges are “Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey”.

“There are some areas like Balochistan where there is unrest among people who feel politically alienated and deprived. The economy is in bad shape,” he said. “The government’s credibility is bad because people believe it has been brought into power by the military.”

Durrani highlighted that the main problem faced by Imran Khan was that people did not believe he came into power on his own, but that he came in “with a khaki burden”.

“Some people don’t learn from history because they say we will create our own history,” Durrani opined.

The former top spy also said that granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was a “blow” the Kashmir issue.

“You may give more rights to GB if you want to, but it should not be forcibly made a province of Pakistan,” he said.

He compared the matter to the Balochistan issue and pointed out that making a province did not fix any of the issues faced by the region.

Durrani said he was also opposed to the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the “500-year-old system there is running better than ours in some respects”.