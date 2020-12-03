After Trump, Biden

An altogether different President

Pakistan-US relations have always been complicated, but vital for both. With President Trump handing over power to President-elect Joe Biden next month, Pakistan needs to make a realistic assessment of where the two countries’ interests converge and where they differ. Pakistan is also required to decide how to deepen the understanding and reduce the differences. The sooner the government changes the facile views on relations with the US under Biden, as expressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the better.

According to Mr Qureshi, Pakistan had good ties with the USA during Mr Trump’s tenure and Islamabad was optimistic about friendly relations with the Biden Administration. The change in Presidency will not affect the ties.

Mr Biden would discard Mr Trump’s policy of ‘USA first’. He would instead try to regain world leadership with China emerging as a serious contender. Mr Biden is likely to boost India as a regional counterbalance to China. It suits Pakistan economically and strategically to remain committed to strong friendship with China and implement the CPEC, but also to strive for good relations with the USA.

Unlike his predecessor, Mr Biden would insist during the ongoing intra-Afghan talks on ensuring human rights, particularly equal rights for women and an end to terrorism. He will like Pakistan to support it in letter and spirit. It was during the Obama administration, with Mr Biden as Vice President, that Pakistan faced the worst drone attacks conducted to take out terrorist groups in Pakistan, leading Mr Imran Khan to block NATO traffic in KP. The attacks however continued till the USA took out Taliban chief Mullah Mansour in the last year of the Obama Administration. The Abbottabad attack that killed Osama Bin Laden is a grim reminder of the US commitment to end terrorism.

If conditions attached to the Kerry-Lugar Bill are an indicator, the Biden Administration is likely to remain committed to democracy in Pakistan with civilian supremacy ensured. The conditions are likely to be attached to any assistance─ military, financial or political─ provided to Pakistan. The way former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently defined ‘deep state’ with special reference to Pakistan leaves much for Mr Khan to ponder. President-elect Biden would like to have good relations with Pakistan which suits both the countries, but would require certain actions by Pakistan that remain to be taken.