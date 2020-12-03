Afghanistan car bombing 

A car bombing in the Afghanistan’s central province of ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday , officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast. and Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of the province hospital in Ghazi said30 bodies and 24 injured people had been transported there. It damaged civilian residences around the compound. At least30 policemen were killed and over 20 others injured in a suicide car bomb blast was there Sunday. Terrorists have no religion. Pakistan and Afghanistan must work together to eradicate Terrorist from their roots.

Raziq Baloch

Absor