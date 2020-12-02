Solidarity needed

We are well aware that the second deadly wave of the virus has hit our country due to which the government has closed all educational institutions. But people are still not taking this virus seriously, but also the country’s famous and big political parties are ignoring the virus and holding rallies, which is a tragic thought. Crowds are making it easier for the virus to spread and become stronger. On the contrary, it is clear because the virus is gaining momentum in our country day by day and the number of patients and deaths is increasing day by day. If this virus continues to grow in this way, it will be a great loss to our country because our health system is already very weak. Of course, according to the world media, the medicine of the virus has been made, but our economic situation is so weak that we cannot pay for the medicine immediately. So we have only one way and that is to follow the SOPs which can help to reduce this virus. Rather, it is the responsibility of both the government and the opposition to ensure SOPs and show solidarity in this critical situation.

Hunzla Kakar

Zhob