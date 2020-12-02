Punjab bans indoor dining to curb coronavirus spread

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification on Wednesday which banned all indoor dining in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other eateries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The notification stated that people may only have meals in eateries with open, outdoor spaces. In this regard, the health department’s secretary, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, said that arrangements for outdoor eating should be made while keeping the standard operating procedures and Covid guidelines in mind.

“The coronavirus SOPs will have to be followed in the open as well,” Usman stressed, urging people not to go out of their homes unnecessarily and to use masks at all times.