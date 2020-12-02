PDM and pandemic

Opposition was supporting a complete lockdown in the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. But now they are themselves flouting Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) and precautionary measures. They are holding conventions even with refusal of administration.

PDM jalsa was held in Peshawar on 22 November, after that day covid-19 cases surged in Peshawar and it recorded the highest number of cases in a single day. If this conduct of PDM remains, Pakistan will emerge as one hotspot of the fatal disease in the world. The country is reporting about three thousand cases daily, circumstances are worsening day by day.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an alliance of eleven different opposition parties against the incumbent government. Pakistan people’s party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim league (PML-N) are it’s major and strong pillars. However, there is a great number of supporters of these 11 parties. Thousands of masses join the congregations of PDM— how can we expect an ocean full of peoples and all fit as a faddle? If PDM is claiming that all SOPs are being followed in their gatherings then how PPP’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto fall a prey to the lethal epidemic. One rotten apple spoil the barrel, it is to say that if one victim is joining convention he will definitely infect at least 30 to 40 other persons because in gatherings, people touch one another whether intentionally or unintentionally.

In these times every country’s government and opposition are united under single frame and combating against COVID-19. Every country is doing it’s best to make it’s country COVID-free.But it is crestfallen that our opposition and government are fighting against each other. They are unaware of what is ongoing in the country—peoples are going through difficult times of their life due to the fatal epidemic disease.It hard time, we can’t wipe out this death-dealing disease without one other’s support. We all have to be united under a single platform and fight against this deadly epidemic first. Time is not far when Pakistan will be free of COVID-19 Virus.

Muzafar Khoso

Sukkur