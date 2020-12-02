LHC seeks report on wheat, sugar price hike

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on inflated prices of wheat and sugar.

Justice Sajid Sethi heard a petition seeking directives for the provincial government to bring down the prices of two commodities.

During the hearing, the court wondered why the prices of sugar and wheat surged and directed the food authorities to submit a detailed report detailing measures taken to arrest the prices.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till December 4.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s CPI inflation reduced to 8.3 per cent in November from 8.9 per cent in October due to a drop in the price of perishable products.