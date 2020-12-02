Imran announces universal health coverage for GB as PTI takes charge

–PM promises Sehat Insaf card worth Rs1m for medical treatment, construction of a hospital in Skardu

–Says govt in talks with foreign companies to unlock region’s great tourism potential

–Takes jibe at ‘stressed’ Dar for ‘lying’ in BBC interview

GILGIT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced universal health coverage for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assumed power in the region after registering a victory in the recent election.

The announcement was made in a speech delivered after the premier’s arrival in the region to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the 14-member cabinet. GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administered the oath.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran, while congratulating the new cabinet, expressed the hope that the new government would set a “new tradition” and give a governance system that “sets new standards”.

He said that the PTI’s flagship healthcare scheme, Sehat Insaf card, would soon be launched in GB, offering Rs1,000,000 in health insurance to every household. The amount will enable citizens to receive medical treatment at any hospital — both public and private, he added.

“I know your area. I know your problems,” the premier said. He also congratulated the cabinet and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on assuming a “difficult duty to serve the masses”.

Discussing the tourism potential of the region, Imran said: “No prime minister in Pakistan has seen this region the way I have,” and asserted that he was acutely aware of the issues being faced by the people of GB.

He said that as a regular visitor to the region prior to becoming prime minister, he was well aware of the “great tourism potential”. “In the summers, you see a tsunami of tourists; hotels and rest houses fill up,” he said, noting that this had not thus far materialised during the harsh winter months.

“Last week, I met a major company from Austria that specialises in skiing,” he said and recalled that Switzerland’s tourism was primarily related to skiing. He said that the company had informed him that areas in GB witnessed 7-8 months of skiing weather.

He disclosed that discussions were ongoing to bring this type of international tourist to the region during the winter months. “This will benefit Pakistan through foreign exchange,” he added.

The prime minister said that the government would provide loans on preferential terms to people wishing to adapt their homes to rest houses so they could profit off this tourism.

PM Imran said said that the government’s first step would be to commence work on providing the provisional provincial status he promised to the people of GB prior to the elections.

“The people of this region should never feel they are not equal citizens of Pakistan,” he further said and added the government would form committees that would be given timelines to implement the provisional provincial status.

Noting the people of GB knew best what kind of development was needed for their area, the premier said that this was part of the Riyasat-e-Medina, his model of the welfare state.

“When we talk about Riyasat-e-Medina, the most important thing is prioritising the uplift of the underprivileged,” he said. Referring to the Ehsaas programme, he said that it was part of the government’s efforts to eradicate poverty, adding it would soon be launched in GB.

“My vision is to uplift the impoverished by working on the principles of Riyasat-e-Medina,” he reiterated.

PM Imran also maintained that a 250-bed hospital in Skardu would soon be completed and vowed that it would be upgraded per requirements.

He said that the government had found that 300MW of power would be sufficient for all of GB, adding that construction was underway on two hydroelectric projects; two were in the pipeline, and two had been approved.

“We are also considering micro-hydroelectric and solar projects to meet power needs,” he added.

The prime minister said that a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would be established in the autonomous region to boost employment.

In a message to the newly elected chief minister and cabinet, he said that they must remain sadiq and ameen.

The premier also hit out at the opposition for holding public rallies despite the resurgence of the coronavirus in the country. Criticising the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said they were aiding in the spread of novel coronavirus.

“They are only doing these to protect their thieving,” he said. He also referred to the BBC interview of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, saying “stress” was visible on his face throughout it.

Meanwhile, PM Imran also inaugurated two highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan during his visit on Wednesday. The premier inaugurated Nanga Parbat and Himalaya national parks.

The premier had earlier announced two new high-altitude national parks in GB, ‘Himalaya National Park’ and ‘Nanga Parbat National Park’ under the Prime Minister’s Protected Areas Initiative.

The newly notified ‘Himalaya National Park’ and ‘Nanga Parbat National Park’, span a huge area of 3600 sq. km which totals 5 per cent of GB’s land area, and comprises unique ecological areas with very rich high-altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna which include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh Urial, Ibex, Markhors & Blue Sheep.

With additional reporting by Ghulam Abbas