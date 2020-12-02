Former prime minister Zafarulllah Jamali passes away

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, who had been in critical condition and placed on a ventilator at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi, passed away at the age of 76.

The news of his death was confirmed by his niece, Senator Sana Jamali.

Multiple public servants, including Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Journalist Hamid Mir and others – took to Twitter to express their condolences to the family.

For the last few days, he had been put on a ventilator in the Critical Care Unit of the hospital.

Reportedly, the former prime minister will be laid to rest at his ancestral village, Rojhan Jamali. His body will be brought to his village via an aircraft.

President Dr Arif Alvi had previously mistakenly tweeted that Jamali had passed away, and issued an apology for this on Twitter on Monday. Jamali had suffered a heart attack earlier and reportedly had been facing severe breathing issues.

“I have deleted the tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family. Mir Zafarullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery.”

Jamali, born on January 1, 1944, served as the premier from November 2002 until June 2004, and thrice served as chief minister of Balochistan.